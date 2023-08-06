Explosions in the Tula and Kaluga regions of the Russian Federation: Videos

5.08.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

On the evening of August 5, explosions were heard in the Tula and Kaluga regions of the Russian Federation. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine commented on the incident.

According to Russian media, the sounds were reported by residents of Aleksin, Yasnogorsk and Dubensky districts, Zarechensky district, Khomyakovo and Petrovsky, Tula region.

Rospropaganda has already stated that the cause of the explosions is a planned overflight of military aircraft.

“No emergency situations and state of emergency have not been registered,” the message says.

At the same time, the air defense system immediately began to work in the Russian Federation.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published its own version of the work of air defense in the aggressor country.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, in the Russian Republic of Udmurtia there was an explosion with smoke on the territory of the Votkinsk plant. This enterprise produces military equipment, in particular, Iskander missiles.

