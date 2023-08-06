Drone Attack announced in Russia: Dozens of flights were delayed at Vnukovo airport

6.08.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

At Vnukovo, one of Moscow’s main airports, the “Carpet” plan was urgently put into action. Because of this, 11 flights were delayed for departure and 15 for arrival.

Flight service at the airport was suspended for at least an hour. Russian propaganda media write about this.

It should be noted that the “Carpet” signal is given by the air defense forces of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation in exceptional cases. In particular, the plan is put into action when unidentified aircraft and other objects appear in the airspace.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, around 11:00 a.m. there was an attempt to break into the capital by a drone. The official said that on approaching the UAV was allegedly destroyed by air defense forces.

At the same time, according to the press service of the Vnukovo airport, flights were delayed by at least an hour and a half. Later it became known that restrictions on departures and reception of aircraft at Vnukovo were lifted from 11:55.

Sobyanin’s statements about the “successful” work of the air defense did not console the Russians much. Citizens of the aggressor country threw a tantrum, in particular, due to the fact that the authorities did not declare an air raid alert due to the UAV attack. The Russians also complained that drones are only destroyed on approach to Moscow, so loud explosions are heard in the region.





As reported by OBOZREVATEL:

On the night of August 1, several drones again attacked the capital of Russia . One of them hit the same Moscow City building as the previous time.

On the night of July 30, explosions were heard in the Russian capital – Moscow was attacked by unknown UAVs. One of them crashed into the Moscow City business center.

On July 28, Russia also complained about a nighttime drone attack on Moscow . In the comments of the Telegram channels, the Russians were pretty indignant at the fact that in the second year of the so-called special operation, drones had already begun to fly to the very capital of the Russian Federation.

We have only verified information in the Telegram channel Obozrevatel, Threads and Viber. Don’t fall for fakes!

Like this: Like Loading...