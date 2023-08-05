Ukrainian Armed Forces break through first line of defence and reach intermediate line in some southern areas

4 AUGUST 2023

STOCK PHOTO: PUBLIC RELATIONS SERVICE OF THE 127TH SEPARATE BRIGADE OF THE TERRITORIAL DEFENCE FORCES

Hanna Maliar, Deputy Defence Minister, has reported that Ukrainian defenders had broken through the first line of defence of the Russians and moved to the intermediate line in some areas in the south of the country.

Source: Maliar during the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: “If we talk about the south, as on the Bakhmut front, our forces continue to carry out offensive actions, making their way through the serious resistance of the enemy – continuous artillery shelling, mining.

But our troops in the south in some places have broken through the first line of defence and moved to the intermediate line. And there they are now faced with the fact that the enemy has actually built engineering fortifications on the main, key commanding heights. This, of course, complicates the movement of our troops and the combat operations themselves.

Both in the south and in the east, the enemy is deploying its reserves. And they are now mainly deploying professional units. We are seeing airborne assault units being thrown into battle both here and there.”

