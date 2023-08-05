Ukraine’s Security Service behind attack on Russian tanker: Video

5 AUGUST 2023

INSIDE THE TANKER. PHOTO: BAZA TELEGRAM CHANNEL

The media have said the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has carried out a special operation leading to an explosion on SIG, a large Russian oil tanker.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing their sources in the SSU

Details: The source reported that on the night of 4-5 August, the SSU, together with the Ukrainian Navy, conducted a special operation resulting in an explosion on a large Russian oil tanker SIG, carrying fuel for the Russian army.

The special operation featured an uncrewed surface vessel (USV) loaded with 450 kg of TNT.

The SSU ran this special operation jointly with the Ukrainian Navy in the territorial waters of Ukraine.

The agency has not officially announced anything so far.

Media and Telegram channels are posting videos supposedly from the vessel that hit the tanker.

The source of the video is unknown.

Background:

A Russian chemical tanker SIG was damaged near the Kerch Strait on the evening of 4 August in a USV attack.

A group of emergency workers from Novorossiysk was sent to help the tanker.

Two tugs arrived in the Kerch Strait to tow the vessel.

No fuel spillage from the tanker was reported, according to Russian media.

The attacked SIG tanker was breached in the engine room area.

