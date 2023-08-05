Ukraine declares water area of Russian Black Sea ports as war risk zone

05.08.2023 14:33

Ukraine has declared the water area of six Russian ports in the Black Sea as the war risk zone.

The relevant warning was published by the Ukrainian State Hydrographic Service, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.“War risk area.

Water area of the internal and external roadsteads of the ports of Anapa, Novorossiisk, Gelendzhyk, Tuapse, Sochi, Taman,” the report states.

The warning was issued on the basis of Order No. 5 of the Ukrainian Naval Forces, dated August 4, 2023.

A reminder that the Ukrainian Defense Ministry earlier stated that, from 00:00 midnight (Kyiv time), July 21, 2023, all vessels in the Black Sea waters, heading to the ports of the Russian Federation or to the temporarily occupied ports of Ukraine, may be considered for risk assessment as vessels carrying a military cargo.

Moreover, navigation in the North-East Black Sea region and the Kerch-Yenikale strait was declared dangerous and prohibited as of 05:00 a.m. (Kyiv time), July 20, 2023.

Photo: illustrative

(C)UNIAN 2023

