Trident being installed on shield of Motherland Monument

INSTALLATION OF THE TRIDENT ON THE MOTHERLAND MONUMENT. PHOTO: DMYTRO LARIN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA



A metal trident has been delivered to the Motherland Monument in Kyiv to replace the dismantled Soviet coat of arms, which has been on the shield of the monument for decades.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda

ALL PHOTOS: DMYTRO LARIN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA



Details: On the evening of 5 August, the trident started to be raised on the monument.

Previously: On Tuesday, 1 August, the Soviet coat of arms was completely dismantled from the Motherland Monument.

The work on replacing the Soviet coat of arms with the Ukrainian trident is expected to be completed by Independence Day, 24 August.

For reference: The Motherland Monument is the tallest monumental sculpture in Europe. Built in 1981, it is located on the territory of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II.

The dismantling of the Soviet coat of arms on the Motherland Monument is part of the Trident of the Motherland project. The work on the project began in 2022.

Background:

In July 2022, the Diia app conducted a survey. Back then, 85% of respondents supported replacing the USSR coat of arms with the Ukrainian trident.

The cost of the Trident of the Motherland project is 28 million hryvnias [roughly US$755,500 – ed.]. However, no public funds were used to implement it – everything is funded by private investors and various donors.

It has recently become known that not only the coat of arms on the Motherland Monument would be replaced, but also the name was going to be changed as well.

