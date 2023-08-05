Evgenia Sokolenko14:13, 08/05/231 min.257

The animal had health problems and it is not clear why he was taken to the circus.

In May 2023, Russian invaders stole a 3-month-old tiger cub from the Mariupol Zoo. In August, the animal died in the Moscow circus.According to the channel of the Mariupol city council, the tiger cub was taken to train by the Russian eye-catcher Edgard Zapashny.

He also announced the death of the pupil.Zapashny supports the Russian war against Ukraine, and also spreads fakes and Kremlin narratives.

The trainer himself claims that the tiger cub had congenital kidney problems. However, it is not known why he was taken to the circus with such an illness.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...