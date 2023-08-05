Seven Russian strategic bombers take off, Ukrainian military warns

Ukrainian multimedia platform for broadcastingSunday, 06 August 2023, 00:37
05.08.2023 23:50
Seven Tu-95 bombers took off from Russia’s Olenya airfield.Operational Command South issued the warning via Facebook, Ukrinform reports.”
The activity of the enemy’s strategic aviation has been recorded. Seven Tu-95s took off from the Olenya airfield,” the report reads.The command notes that Tu-95 bombers may carry Kh-101/555 missiles.
(C)UNIAN 2023
4 comments
Updated 00:34 : An air alert has been declared in the Khmelnitsky region. The Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the threat of using strike drones in the field.
Anyway of shooting them down?
Updated 00:55: The Air Force reported launches by the enemy of missiles in the direction of the Kirovograd region – probably “Caliber”. In addition, in the Zhytomyr region there is a threat of the use of shock drones. There, as well as in the Dnepropetrovsk region, an air alert was announced. Meanwhile, in the Poltava, Kharkiv and Odessa regions, sirens sounded on the end.
Updated 01:01: According to the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Shahed strike UAVs are moving in the direction of Starokonstantinov, Khmelnitsky region.