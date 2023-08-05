Seven Russian strategic bombers take off, Ukrainian military warns

Ukrainian multimedia platform for broadcastingSunday, 06 August 2023, 00:37

05.08.2023 23:50

Seven Tu-95 bombers took off from Russia’s Olenya airfield.Operational Command South issued the warning via Facebook, Ukrinform reports.”

The activity of the enemy’s strategic aviation has been recorded. Seven Tu-95s took off from the Olenya airfield,” the report reads.The command notes that Tu-95 bombers may carry Kh-101/555 missiles.

(C)UNIAN 2023

