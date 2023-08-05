Russia dropped an air bomb on a blood transfusion center in the Kharkiv region: there are dead and wounded

Antonina Dolomanzhi22:59, 08/05/232 minutes.1637

Rescuers are currently putting out the fire that resulted from the impact.

Russian terrorist troops dropped an aerial bomb on a blood transfusion center in the Kharkiv region.

According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, there are dead and wounded as a result of the strike.”Russian guided aerial bomb against a blood transfusion center in Ukraine.

This evening, the Kupyanskaya community in the Kharkiv region,” the publication says .

The President specified that the rescuers are now extinguishing the fire caused by the impact.

This war crime alone says it all about Russian aggression. Beasts that destroy what simply allows life.

Defeating terrorists is a matter of honor for everyone who values ​​life,” Zelensky stressed.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...