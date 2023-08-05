Roman Sheremeta

Aug 4

Many in the West still have an illusion that there many “good russians” who want peace and good relationship with the West. Here is one typical representative of this brainwashed nation: “We need an emperor. Democracy leads to chaos. We will build an empire and win.“

P.S. This is a russian woman who has lived oversees for a long time and then she returned to russia because she cannot live in democracy, she needs an empire.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php/?story_fbid=pfbid0sp86jiXTNoUDopz7HiSbWwLmqUApSy7smWNDrM31tpGUNuAYGHfLErUhuaJWZBeWl&id=583997548

