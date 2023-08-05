Roman Sheremeta

Aug 4
Many in the West still have an illusion that there many “good russians” who want peace and good relationship with the West. Here is one typical representative of this brainwashed nation: “We need an emperor. Democracy leads to chaos. We will build an empire and win.“
P.S. This is a russian woman who has lived oversees for a long time and then she returned to russia because she cannot live in democracy, she needs an empire.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php/?story_fbid=pfbid0sp86jiXTNoUDopz7HiSbWwLmqUApSy7smWNDrM31tpGUNuAYGHfLErUhuaJWZBeWl&id=583997548
I fear that his loathsome, bloodthirsty skank is only too typical of the putinaZi imperialist mindset.
For that reason, only two options are available:
Ukrainian victory or putler victory. The latter is so terrible to be simply unimaginable.
No negotiations are possible with such creatures.
Of course it would be nice if something positive came out of the Jeddah conference, but the so-called “fence-sitters” are nothing but putinaZi enablers who prefer to present as impartial to cover their own skanky arses.
I refer to the BRICS members, plus Indonesia, Egypt etc.
Unfortunately this is just typical of the MF living in that soulless country. Complete destruction is the only viable alternative. These people are delusional.