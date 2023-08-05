Aug 5

I don’t remember if the UN Secretary General spoke about the inadmissibility of escalation when Russia attacked Ukrainian ports in #Odesa and the #Danube. I don’t remember if Mr. Antonio Guterres came out with a statement against Russian terror of peaceful cities. Instead, when #Ukraine fights back effectively, numerous “Devil’s advocates” come out at once and call for… an immediate ceasefire and escalation of the conflict. Looks like international law and the right to self-defense work so? Is this what the global security order looks like in the eyes of the UN? With an aggressor waging a genocidal war in the chair of the UN Security Council, and constant persuasion not to resist it?

Mykhailo Podolyak. Adviser to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine

