Marine drone attack on a Russian tanker: Russia spoke about the consequences

Katerina Chernovol21:27, 08/05/232 minutes.

The Russians said they plan to repair the damaged ship.

Russia claims that the Sig tanker , which attacked a sea drone on the night of August 5, is afloat.

The occupiers noted that there was no water entering the emergency ship, the engine room was battened down.Rosmorrechflot reports this in Telegram .

The publication notes that there is allegedly no pollution of the environment, and the crew of the vessel is in order.

“On the development of the situation with the Sig tanker. As of 17:00 on 08/05/2023, the RVC “Vodolaz Kuzminykh” arrived at the parking lot of the emergency vessel “Sig” with a diving station, equipment and specialists for underwater technical work.

According to the report of the coordinator ASO, on the spot, before the end of the day, it is planned to complete a diving survey of the underwater part of the tanker, the results of which will form the basis of the work plan to eliminate the damage received by the vessel.

The work itself is planned to be carried out on Sunday 06.08. in the message.

“Rosmorrechflot” notes that the vessels of the Azovo-Chernomorsky branch of the “Marine Rescue Service” continue to ensure the safe parking of the emergency vessel and the conduct of rescue operations.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...