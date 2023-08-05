Huge Hole: First Footage From Inside Damaged Russian SIG Tanker Published

The blow was so powerful that it demolished the captain’s cabin, located on the highest deck of the ship.

5.08.2023

As Charter97.org reported, tonight combat drones massively attacked the Crimean bridge and damaged a Russian SIG tanker in the Kerch Strait.

Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels have published photos from the inside of a SIG tanker damaged in a drone attack.

https://t.me/vchkogpu/40552

A sea drone hit the engine compartment and pump room of the largest Russian tanker.

https://t.me/Ukraine_365News/58845

https://t.me/Tsaplienko/36956

