Danilov: Russia colossus on clay feet that needs to be put in place

05.08.2023 22:00

Russia is a colossus on clay feet, which should not be feared, but simply put in its place.

That’s according to Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, who spoke in an exclusive interview with Ukrainian Radio, Ukrinform reports.

This is how he commented on the required reaction on the part of the West to Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the blocking of maritime navigation in the Black Sea.

“Russia is a so-called colossus on clay feet, there is nothing scary there, it just needs to be put in its place,” Danilov believes.In his opinion, if both NATO and the Western countries remain silent about the blockade of the grain corridor, “there will be trouble.

At one time, people were silent on the African continent – and we see what is happening there today: Russia and its partners are taking more and more countries under their influence. So I emphasize: you (the West – ed.) must react to everything in time.

The civilized world, I think, has already learned the lessons of 2008 – Georgia; learned the lessons of February 2014 – Ukraine; and learned the lessons of the summer of 2014 when the Russian regime killed 298 innocent people by shooting down a civilian plane flight MH17. They (Russia – ed.) did not bear any responsibility for that.

And everyone must be held accountable for everything. Evil must be punished,” said the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.As Ukrinform reported earlier, Danilov said Russia’s losses will further be even heavier and larger.

According to him, with each new combat mission, Ukrainian aerial and naval drones are becoming more precise and their operators – more experienced, while combat coordination is becoming more efficient, and manufacturers are getting opportunities to improve the tactical and technical characteristics of Ukrainian weapons.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...