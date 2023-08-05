Big shame for Russia that a country with a fleet loses to a country without a fleet – expert

Inna Andalitskaya16:39, 08/05/234 min.212

The disabling of Russian ships generally affects both the situation in the Black Sea and the land combat zone, Alexander Kovalenko believes.

The Russian fleet is already dangerous in the Black Sea, and this occupying country is now beginning to understand.

This opinion was expressed on the air of the informational telethon by the military-political observer of the Information Resistance group Alexander Kovalenko, commenting on the damage to two large Russian ships in the Black Sea over the past two days.

He drew attention to the fact that the disabling of Russian ships affects both the situation in the Black Sea and the land combat zone.

The Black Sea is no longer safe for Russian warships. And they are already beginning to understand this.

When they tore up the grain agreement, they threatened Ukraine with terror and they staged it in the ports, in the grain hubs of Odessa, the Odessa region, and Nikolaev. And also they “threatened civilian and commercial ships that will enter Ukraine.

How did it end? So far, we see losses among Russian ships and vessels. Therefore, they need to draw conclusions from this. Perhaps it’s time to go to the Caspian,” Kovalenko said.

Regarding the defeat of the Russian oil tanker, he noted that the vessel was transporting sanctioned fuels and lubricants, oil products from Russia, and therefore helped the occupiers to finance military operations.

“This is such a shadow tanker of the” gray “scheme for the transportation and export of oil products by Russia.

This is an element related to the war. This is the financing of the war, this is Russia’s ability to receive currency for illegal oil exports. So this was also a priority goal. And, of course, it is out of order until it is repaired.

If it is still repaired,” Kovalenko said.

According to him, any ship that calls at the ports of the Russian Federation can really be considered as a ship that transports weapons or some other military-technical cargo. “Consequently, this vessel can automatically be a target so that it no longer sails. Similarly for warships.

Warships, at least Russian ones, should already think about what will be safer for them in the Caspian Sea, and not in the Black,” – emphasized by the expert.

He added that after some time the Zaporozhye region would be liberated from the invaders and this would allow the Azov coast to be returned to Ukraine.

“If so, then the Sea of ​​Azov will also not be controlled by the Russian terrorist flotilla,” Kovalenko said. He agrees that Ukraine, using the latest developments, demonstrates modern warfare.”

Russia blames Ukraine for these drone incidents. Viewed from this perspective, this case has no analogues in history, when a country with a fleet loses a naval battle to a country that has neither a fleet nor a flotilla.

This is a huge shame for Russia. She ( RF – UNIAN) got into history just like that,” Kovalenko stressed.

Ukraine attacks Russian ships

As UNIAN reported, two large Russian ships in the Black Sea have been damaged over the past two days.

In particular, yesterday, off the coast of Novorossiysk, an attack was made on Russian ships using surface drones, as a result of which the Olenegorsky Miner large landing ship was hit.

On the night of August 5, information appeared that there were several explosions near the Kerch bridge. Later, information appeared that the oil tanker Sig was damaged. Russian media reports that the tanker was hit and the engine room was flooded.

