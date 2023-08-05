“Bastards and geeks”: Medvedev “exploded” with threats due to attacks on Russian ships

Marta Gichko12:51, 08/05/232 minutes.1131

He threatens to strike Ukrainian cities against the backdrop of successful attacks at sea.

The disgraced Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev erupted in threats and insults due to attacks on Russian ships in the Black Sea.

The reaction appeared in the politician’s Telegram channel. In his emotional publication, he cynically stated that the Ukrainians “have few strikes against Odessa and Ishmael.”

“Bastards and degenerates understand only cruelty and strength. Apparently, they are not satisfied with strikes against Odessa, Izmail, etc. stink after that for centuries. This will be the final decision on the grain agreement for them,” Medvedev said.

