From the FB page; Stand With Ukraine.

Roman Os.

Aug 4

Roman Os.

Aug 4

Another precious life taken too soon, by this senseless brutal war. A war started by a short, senile, pathetic excuse for a human.

Anna Filina is with Yulia Shevchenko.

Still can’t believe you are gone..

Yuli was only 24 years old, but it did not prevent her from entering the benches of the Armed Forces to protect our country from the tan.

She was a very brave, sincere and good girl.

I’ve known her all my life. Back in 2017 we went hiking together in Norway. I always thought that we would still travel together when the war ended…

July 31, July was killed by Russia.

Julia, we will never forget you! We will never forgive you, rest in peace..

Helping Julie’s mom out:

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/7YntCRwrJX

