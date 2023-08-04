Winter will be terrible: even 2% of the destroyed energy system has been restored in Ukraine – NEURC (video)

Elena Kovalenko20:09, 08/04/233 min.35

As a result of Russian aggression, thermal power plants and thermal power plants received damage to equipment worth UAH 29.9 billion.

In the process of restoring the energy system of Ukraine before the next heating season, the volume of emergency restoration work performed by thermal generation facilities is only 1.6% of the damage inflicted by Russian strikes.

This was stated at a meeting of the Energy Committee of the Verkhovna Rada by the chairman of the National Commission for State Regulation in the Energy and Utilities (NKREKU), Konstantin Ushchapovsky, noting that in Ukrenergo the figure for restoration work is 7%.

“Unfortunately, the figures that we have today regarding the implementation of emergency recovery work, and this is reporting as of July 1 of this year, does not give us a positive opinion on the successful completion of the TPPs and CHPPs suffered damage to equipment worth UAH 29.9 billion, but emergency and restoration work was carried out for only UAH 482 million.

(C)UNIAN 2023

