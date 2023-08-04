Bill B.

We must Win. And we will Win! – address of the President of Ukraine (video)

08/04/2023

President Zelenskyy

© Ukrinform TV 2023

2 comments

  1. Glory to Ukraine!
    God bless Zel.
    As for the allies, it would help quite a lot if you provided 50% of Ukraine has requested.
    Instead of the 25% you are providing now.

  2. Putin sooner or later will be finished by the AFU and ruSSian rebels. He is a joke and he will pay for his crimes against ukrainians and russians alike.

