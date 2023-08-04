08/04/2023

A feared Ukrainian female sniper the Russians call ‘Punisher’ says women can be especially deadly on the battlefield because a male soldier might hesitate to take a shot, but a women ‘never’ does

Matthew Loh

A female Ukrainian sniper says women sharpshooters have an edge in combat because their male counterparts might hesitate to shoot the enemy, whereas she would have no qualms.

“If a man hesitates whether to make a shot or not, a woman will never,” Evgeniya Emerald told BBC’s Olga Malchevska

She was speaking about how some female snipers have been remembered in history as deadly operators since World War II, as part of a wide-ranging piece in the experiences of women in Ukraine’s frontlines.

Evgeniya, 31, joined the Ukrainian Army in 2022 and served on the frontlines, the BBC reported. She’s been called a “Punisher” and “NAZI” in reports by Russian media.

“I came to my commander and I asked him: ‘What can I do best?'” Evgeniya told the BBC. “He said: You will be a sniper.”

The sniper owned a jewelry business before Russia’s invasion, and recently married a fellow Ukrainian soldier on the frontlines. On Instagram, she has 71,000 followers and says her call sign is Joan of Arc.

Speaking to the BBC, Evgeniya described the life of a sniper as a “personal hell,” because she must view the horrors of war more closely through her scope.

Evgeniya has at least 2 children –a daughter, 10, from a previous relationship and another 3-month-old daughter with her current husband. She left active service in September due to her pregnancy, per the Institute for War and Peace Reporting.

The sniper told the outlet that she was 9 when she fired her first gun, and hit five targets with 5 rounds.

‘Dad wanted a boy very much, and a girl was born. As he later said, I was like 3 boys all together to him,” she said.

Evgeniya did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.

Approximately 60,000 women serve in Ukraine’s Armed Forces, taking positions ranging from mortar commanders to the country’s deputy defence minister.

https://news.yahoo.com/feared-ukrainian-female-sniper-russians-082933546.html

