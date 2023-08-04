Ukraine’s Female Soldiers (video)

08/04/2023

Ukraine’s female front line soldiers facing a disinformation war

Some 5,000 women are currently serving as combat as combat troops in Ukraine, often fighting sexist attitudes within their own ranks.

As the country continues to make small territorial gains, it’s also battling a second front line in the form of Russian propaganda.

Disinformation has been used as a tactic since 2014 when Moscow illegally annexed Crimea, but it has become increasingly targeted, focusing on Ukrainian front line female soldiers in particular.

© BBC News 2023

Like this: Like Loading...