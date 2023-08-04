Ukraine’s “Candy Bombs” (video)

08/04/2023

3D Printers, ChatGPT Instructions: Ukraine’s “Candy Bombs” are helping it to beat ammunition “crunch”

Ukraine is 3D-printing bombs as it looks for ways to overcome ammunition shortages and sustain it’s counteroffensive against Russia. According to a report by the Economist, Ukraine has turned to “Candy Bombs” amid weapons and ammunition shortages.

Ukraine’s amateur weapons-makers are churning out various models of improvised ammunition that are 3D printed at home and abroad. The 3D-printed casings are then sent off to be filled with C4 explosives and shrapnel before being employed on the battlefield. It’s one of the examples of war-time innovations by Ukraine over the 17 months since Russia’s invasion.

