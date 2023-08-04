Ukraine Keeps Crimea Under Fire Control

It’s not just HIMARS and Storm Shadow that are causing panic among Russian troops.

4.08.2023

Ukraine’s defence forces have gained fire control over the entire Crimean peninsula, which was seized by aggressor Russia. Now there is not a single point that the AFU cannot reach. The Ukrainian army has not only Storm Shadow missiles on its balance sheet, but also other serious weapons. The Crimeans should stay away from military facilities.

This was stated by Serhiy Bratchuk, the representative of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army of the South.

In an interview with My-Ukraine he said that Ukrainian troops can now reach any point in Crimea. Let the occupiers wonder with what weapons.

“Even today on the map of occupied Crimea there is not a single point that the AFU could not reach. Let the enemies wonder with what,” Bratchuk said. He added that the AFU does not only have HIMARS or Storm Shadow, which the Russian troops are so afraid of.

“They are only thinking about HIMARS and now Storm Shadow. They’re afraid of these missiles. But who told you we only have those?” Bratchuk remarked.

He added that the Ukrainian army was not using its full capabilities because it was trying to protect the civilian population in Crimea. People must stay away from the occupiers’ military facilities.”

Crimea is under fire control. Why is it not as active as one would like it to be? Because we remember that there are civilians there. Crimea is overloaded with military facilities. That is why I once again ask and appeal to the Crimeans: please stay away from military facilities or inform us about the location of military facilities,” Serhiy Bratchuk stressed.

