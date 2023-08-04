Ukraine Frontline: (video)

08/04/2023

Ukraine Frontline: This is trench warfare’s most effective weapon

Daily Mail reporter Richard Pendlebury went to the Ukrainian frontline in July 2023. In this report, he explains why trench warfare still dominates conflict despite the use of 21st century weapons including drones and hypersonic missiles. A Ukrainian soldier also gives a gripping account of what storming a trench is really like.



