Ukraine Frontline: (video)

08/04/2023
Ukraine Frontline: This is trench warfare’s most effective weapon
Daily Mail reporter Richard Pendlebury went to the Ukrainian frontline in July 2023. In this report, he explains why trench warfare still dominates conflict despite the use of 21st century weapons including drones and hypersonic missiles. A Ukrainian soldier also gives a gripping account of what storming a trench is really like.
Pendlebury is a good bloke; always supportive of Ukraine. Unlike the Mail’s chief putler butt-licker; Peter Hitchens.
His interviewees were thoughtful, intelligent, professional and highly motivated.
Ukraine needs another one million of men and women like them.