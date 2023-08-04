To see war end ASAP, Ukraine needs long-range missile systems, aircraft – expert

04.08.2023

Western politicians who want to put an end to the Russo-Ukrainian war as soon as possible should understand that there is only one way to move forward, which is to provide more military aid to Kyiv.

Security and foreign policy analyst and commentator Jessica Berlin stated this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“If the war needed to end as soon as possible in the eyes of Western capitals, then the way forward is clear. Send more help. Full stop. If you want this war to be over ASAP, give Ukraine the long-range missile systems, the ammunition, and the air support capacity (the jets that you need),” she stressed.

According to the analyst, the West asks Ukraine’s Armed Forces to carry out a counteroffensive across thousand-plus kilometers of heavily mined entrenched defensive front without air superiority.

“This is something that no NATO military would ever even consider. It’s madness, really, from a military strategic perspective if you’re a NATO military planner. But this is precisely what NATO is expecting of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. So anybody who is complaining that the offensive going too slowly, the answer is clear. We need to send more help more quickly – demining equipment, long-range missiles, and air support capacity,” Berlin said.

As reported, the Pentagon foresees that the counteroffensive against Russia will be difficult and long, but the United States will continue to support Ukraine “for as long as necessary.”

