This is what panic looks like: an attack on the port of Novorossiysk collapsed the ruble more than Prigozhin’s rebellion

Elena Kovalenko18:24, 08/04/231 min.783

The Russian ruble collapsed to the levels of spring 2022.

The Russian ruble fell to 95 RUB/USD for the first time since spring 2022.

The ruble also fell against the euro to 104 RUB/EUR, its lowest level since March 28, 2022.

According to quotes published on the Investing platform , the ruble regained some positions at the beginning of the trading session on the Moscow Exchange and as of 13:00 was quoted at 94.9 per dollar and 103.8 per euro.

As of 17:59 Kyiv time, one dollar was worth 96.08 rubles.

It is noteworthy that the currency of the aggressor country collapsed after the attack of surface drones on the port of Novorossiysk.

Screenshot

Screenshot

Prigozhin’s rebellion and the collapse of the rubLEOn June 29, 2023, for the first time since the beginning of the war, Prigozhin’s failed rebellion brought down the Russian ruble to a historic low. The dollar rose to 87.47 rubles – the highest value since the end of March 2022.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...