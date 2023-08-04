Elena Kovalenko18:24, 08/04/231 min.783
The Russian ruble collapsed to the levels of spring 2022.
The Russian ruble fell to 95 RUB/USD for the first time since spring 2022.
The ruble also fell against the euro to 104 RUB/EUR, its lowest level since March 28, 2022.
According to quotes published on the Investing platform , the ruble regained some positions at the beginning of the trading session on the Moscow Exchange and as of 13:00 was quoted at 94.9 per dollar and 103.8 per euro.
As of 17:59 Kyiv time, one dollar was worth 96.08 rubles.
It is noteworthy that the currency of the aggressor country collapsed after the attack of surface drones on the port of Novorossiysk.
Prigozhin’s rebellion and the collapse of the rubLEOn June 29, 2023, for the first time since the beginning of the war, Prigozhin’s failed rebellion brought down the Russian ruble to a historic low. The dollar rose to 87.47 rubles – the highest value since the end of March 2022.
XE has it on a downward trend from its highest in October 2022 at 57.5 to 96.5 now to the $
Euro in the same time span 55.9 now down to 106.4
On the other hand,
Dollars to UAH track like a Seismograph on Coke, but generally stable at 36
Euro has gone from 35.3 in October 2022 to 40.7 today, however the peak was 41.5 in mid July 2023.
Pound sterling in the same time period has gone from 39.5 to 47.1 today.
Seemingly there is that much more confidence and support for UAH, which was stable at around 30 to 35 to the Pound Sterling since I have tracked it beginning 2014.