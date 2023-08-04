Several explosions sounded near the Crimean bridge

Oleg Davygora00:16, 08/05/232 minutes.121

According to preliminary data, another attempt to attack the Crimean bridge by Ukrainian unmanned boats is possible.

Several explosions occurred in the area of ​​the Crimean bridge , an attack by unmanned boats was reported.Local residents indicate that they heard a loud explosion near the village of Yakovenkovo. It is reported that, perhaps, the scene of the incident is near the Crimean bridge.

Later there was a new powerful explosion in the area of ​​the Crimean bridge, and then a third.

“There have already been several explosions, shooting is heard,” the VChK-OGPU reports.VMash reports that the lighting has been turned off on the Crimean Bridge, most likely due to security measures.

The entrance to the bridge itself is currently closed.

Traffic was blocked on the Crimean bridge and electricity was lost, the SOTA TV channel reports.According to preliminary data, another attempt to attack the Crimean bridge by Ukrainian unmanned boats is possible. “Servicemen of the Russian army in Crimea are on high alert. Especially Sevastopol,” the ATESH partisan movement reports.

