Over 200 houses restored in Kherson region as part of ‘Plich-o-plich’ initiative

More than 200 private houses have been restored in the Kherson region as part of the ‘Plich-o-plich’ initiative, and the same amount will be completed in the near future.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, according to Ukrinform."More than 200 private houses have already been restored in the Kherson region as part of the project, and the same amount will be completed in the near future.

In total, we plan to restore more than 3,500 objects in 26 communities as part of the pilot,” the statement said.The second phase of the project is also starting, which includes 50 more de-occupied settlements where residential buildings and social facilities will be restored.

The RMA talks about Ivanivka, one of the three villages in the Kherson region that the Cherkasy region is restoring as part of the ‘Plich-o-plich’ initiative.

As noted, the Russian occupants destroyed everything they saw there – houses, a school, farms and agricultural enterprises.

The village was shelled with mortars, artillery, and aircraft. Almost no surviving objects were left there.

Currently, work is underway in Ivanivka, with entrepreneurs, builders, volunteers and communities from the Cherkasy region joining in to restore the damaged areas as soon as possible.

Despite everything, people are returning to their homes in the Kherson region.As reported, the ‘Plich-o-plich’ project is designed to help rebuild the communities in the Kherson region that have suffered the most as a result of Russian aggression. 15 regions of Ukraine have united to rebuild 26 settlements in the Kherson region.

