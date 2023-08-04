August 4, 2023August 4, 2023 Bill B. Making Most of Western supplied Weapons (video) 08/04/2023 Ukraine Troops making most of Western supplied weapons on Frontline © TEW22 2023 Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
One comment
If there’s any people on this planet that can make the most of any weapons, it’s the Ukrainians. I think no one can doubt this fact.