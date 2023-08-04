Kuleba believes China’s participation in meeting on Ukrainian peace formula is major breakthrough

4 AUGUST 2023

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, has welcomed the participation of Chinese representative Li Hui in a meeting on the Ukrainian peace formula in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Source: Kuleba in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Foreign Minister explained that Ukraine is seeking China’s participation in the upcoming global summit on the peace formula, so “the news that China is delegating Li Hui to go to Jeddah is a considerable breakthrough.”

He stressed that Saudi Arabia had played an important role in China’s decision, and so did a telephone conversation between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Quote: “Saudi Arabia has attracted China, and this is a historic victory,” said Kuleba.

Background:

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs previously confirmed the participation of the special representative of the government on Eurasia, Li Hui, in negotiations on the Ukrainian peace formula.

The plans to conduct a meeting in Jeddah on 5-6 August were reported by The Wall Street Journal, and later the head of the President’s Office, Andrii Yermak, confirmed this information.

Ukrainian and Western officials hope these efforts might culminate in a peace summit later this year at which world leaders will sign up to common principles for ending the war.

The European Union expects representatives from about 40 countries to attend. Earlier, the United States explained the reasons why Russia will not be present, pointing out that it was not ready for real diplomacy.

