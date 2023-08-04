From the FB page; We Stand By Ukraine

Canela Lisa Paris Wray-Diaz

Aug 4

‼ Reuters: According to one Ukrainian sapper, the Russians mine everything: doors, boxes, crates and even toys.

“They know that our sanitary evacuation teams pick up the wounded and killed, under which they then find explosives,” Volodymyr says. Anesthesiologist Oleksandr from the 128th Brigade says they bring in five or six wounded men at a time, and most of them turn out to be sappers. The area is so heavily mined that even one step aside can be fatal.

In order to protect sappers, Ukraine has set up production of special boots. This is an analog of the Canadian prototype. The shoes raise the foot of the soldier above the ground with the help of four legs.

