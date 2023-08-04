From FB page; Stand With Ukraine

Tatiana Goncharko

Aug 4

This is insane… russians still don’t want to recognize the reality of why they are getting a fight back from Ukrainians…

Russians answer “Why do they keep attacking Moscow?”

See for yourself- random russians being interviewed near the damaged tower in Moscow

Live Ukraine

https://m.facebook.com/groups/439374687877780/permalink/774518954363350/

Another post from Tatiana. From yesterday:

Since the beginning of the war, up to 50,000 Ukrainians have lost one or more limbs. These figures are based on information from the government and medical institutions, although the actual number may be higher as the process of prosthetics takes a long time.

At the beginning of the war, the main causes of amputations were injuries sustained during artillery and rocket attacks. Now, many are injured by landmines laid along the front line.

Live Ukraine

…

Like this: Like Loading...