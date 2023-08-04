France refuses to close its military bases and withdraw troops from Niger

Oleg Davygora22:24, 08/04/232 minutes.168

The French authorities said they refuse to recognize the decision of the Niger military to denounce the military agreements with Paris.

The military junta, which came to power in Niger as a result of a recent military coup , announced the denunciation of military agreements with France.

According to the decision, all 1,500 French troops stationed in Niger must leave the country. In turn, the French authorities said they refuse to recognize the decision of the Niger military to denounce the military agreements with Paris.

France recalls that the legal basis for its cooperation with Niger in the field of defense is based on agreements concluded with the legitimate authorities of Niger,” the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In the meantime, there are reports that one of the largest French TV channels, France 24, whose broadcasting was interrupted yesterday in Niger, reports the establishment of contacts between the authorities of Niger and the Wagner Group.

