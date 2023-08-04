China to participate in Saudi Arabia meeting on Ukraine’s peace plan, Russia was not invited

OLEKSANDR SHUMILIN — FRIDAY, 4 AUGUST 2023, 17:01 16845

LI HUI. PHOTO BY TASS

China has confirmed that it will take part in the meeting on achieving peace in Ukraine, which will be held in Saudi Arabia on 5-6 August.Source: China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry

Quote: “At the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui will travel to Jeddah to attend the meeting on the Ukraine issue. China stands ready to work with the international community to continue to play a constructive role in seeking a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.”

Details: Russia was not invited to this meeting.

Background:

It was previously reported that the European Union expects the participation of representatives of about 40 states at an informal meeting in Saudi Arabia at the end of the week, where they will discuss ways to achieve peace in Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal reported on the meeting in Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on 5-6 August; later, Andrii Yermak, the head of the President’s Office, confirmed this information.

Ukrainian and Western officials hope the effort can culminate in a peace summit later this year, where world leaders will sign common principles to end the war.

China’s Special Representative Li Hui met in Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in May 2023 and told him there is no panacea for the “crisis” and ending the war will require all parties to “create conditions for ceasefire and peace talks”.

