4.08.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

In Russia, anti-Russian slogans have recently begun to appear on the streets. This movement did not bypass the city of St. Petersburg – they noticed the inscriptions “Caucasus without Russia”.

This text was written at several public transport stops of a million-plus city. The corresponding frames were published in the Telegram channel “Morning Dagestan” “Peter!! Alhamdulillah! (“Praise be to Allah” – Ed.)”, – these frames were briefly signed in public.

The graffiti on the glass was done with black paint using stencils. These inscriptions are distributed in the second-largest city of the Russian Federation by unknown activists.

Recall that earlier similar anti-Russian slogans appeared in the Republic of Dagestan. There, unknown activists are spreading the inscriptions “North Ossetia – without Russia. “Dagestan is considered the most rebellious republic in the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

