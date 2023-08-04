Attack on “Olenegorsk miner”: the Russians were able to hold the ship to the port (photo)

Ekaterina Girnyk18:51, 08/04/232 minutes.185

The photo shows that a dark liquid flows out of the ship, possibly fuel or oil.

After the Russian amphibious assault ship Olenegorsky Gornyak was damaged as a result of a strike by sea drones, it was miraculously dragged to the berth in the port of Novorossiysk. Corresponding satellite images are published by DeepState in confirmation .

The Russians towed the ship to the port of Novorossiysk / photo t.me/DeepStateUA

A dark liquid flows out of the ship / photo t.me/DeepStateUA

Also, Russian publics publish photos with the ship already in the port, as well as shots with towing, which show that the ship is strongly tilted to its left side, which, in fact, hit the drones.

Social networks publish a photo of the ship in the port of Novorossiysk / photo t.me/stranaua

Attack on ships in Novorossiysk – what is known

This morning, Russian media and social networks spread information about a drone attack on Russian warships in the port of Novorossiysk .

At first, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the attack by naval drones on the ships, but denied any casualties or damage.

However, later a video was distributed on the network , in which the Olenegorsky Miner landing ship was towing another ship to the shore. The Ukrainian Navy confirmed the attack on the Olenegorsky miner and said that the damage to the ship was “very significant.”

