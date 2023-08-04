13 apartment buildings being rebuilt in Kyiv region at United24’s expense

04.08.2023 14:20

Reconstruction of 13 apartment buildings damaged by Russian aggression is already underway in the Kyiv region, and work will begin on five more sites in the near future.Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“We have already started reconstruction of 13 apartment buildings in the Kyiv region.

Work will start on five sites in the near future,” said Kravchenko.In particular, the works are underway in Irpin ( five houses), Gostomel (three houses), Borodyanka (two houses), Myla (two houses) and Buzova (one house).

Kravchenko noted that the reconstruction of the first three buildings began in May, and all work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.In total, the project will restore 18 facilities with funds raised on the United24 platform.

All of these buildings were damaged as a result of Russian aggression.UAH 638.9 million has already been allocated for the repair of 18 facilities.

The head of the RMA noted that UNDP is providing independent oversight of the use of recovery funds and the quality of reconstruction at all stages.As reported, over 27,000 facilities have been destroyed or damaged since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of the Kyiv region.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...