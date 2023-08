08/03/2023

Ukrainian Forces fire Hyacinth artillery gun at Russian positions

This footage released by the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade of Ukraine reportedly shows troops firing a Hyacinth artillery gun at Russian targets. The Brigade report taking out “a large number of enemy platoon strongholds, two ATGMs, an MTLB, about ten units of armored vehicles and three trucks” in the last month.

This footage has not been verified by The Sun.

