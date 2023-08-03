Ukraine’s Azov Brigade bombards Russian positions, destroys bunker and military personnel

3 AUGUST 2023

The Azov National Guard Brigade has posted a video showing the destruction of the Russian bunker and military personnel.

Source: Azov Brigade on social networks

Quote: “A unit with a 82 mm mortar bombarded the positions of the invaders. The result: destroyed an enemy bunker with a trench electronic warfare system, as well as enemy personnel.”

