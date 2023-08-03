The UN will allocate more than $50 million to strengthen the energy infrastructure of Odessa

A project worth more than $50 million is planned to be implemented by the UN in Odessa to strengthen the city’s energy infrastructure in the winter.

As reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, we are talking about the installation of alternative energy sources to ensure the energy supply of public utilities and critical infrastructure.“

In order to generate enough energy to meet the needs of basic utilities before the winter period, a project worth more than $50 million is envisaged, including the installation of a gas turbine, an 80 MW transformer, compressors, nine gas generators and control stations,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

They added that now there are offices of six UN agencies in Odessa that support the government of Ukraine and local authorities in humanitarian response and recovery.

