Russians hit a church in Kherson: three people were injured (photo)

Nadia Pryshlyak09:29, 08/03/231 min

.One of the wounded is in serious condition.

Russian occupiers fired at a church in the center of Kherson, wounding three people, Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson OVA , reported in Telegram.

“Three passengers of the trolley bus that was driving past the cathedral at the time of the Russian attack were injured. They were taken to the hospital in an ambulance,” he notes.

Prokudin reported that a 39-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man are receiving medical assistance and are being examined.

“The 74-year-old grandfather received severe chest injuries and a closed brain ing of Kherson on August 1 – details

As UNIAN reported, on August 1, around 11 a.m., the Russians shelled Kherson, targeting the Kherson City Clinical Hospital.A young otorhinolaryngologist Dmytro Bily from Poltava died as a result of the shelling .

It was his first working day at the new place. A nurse was also injured. In addition, as a result of shelling, the surgery department was damaged.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...