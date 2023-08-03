Oleg Davygora23:12, 08/03/232 minutes.276

Kyiv gave Moscow eight Tu-160 and three Tu-95MS heavy bombers, as well as 575 Kh-55 cruise missiles.

Russia is shelling Ukraine with Kh-55 cruise missiles, which were officially transferred by Kiev to Moscow under an agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers and the Government of the Russian Federation in 1999 in exchange for repaying the debt for consumed Russian gas.

Schema journalists received the text of the agreement and a list of numbers of the transferred missiles and compared them with the numbers of those X-55s that the Russian army began to use against Ukraine during a full-scale invasion.

They found at least a dozen rockets from the list that the Russian Federation launched into Ukrainian cities: some of them were shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces, some hit residential buildings.

According to an agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine headed by Valery Pustovoitenko and the Government of the Russian Federation under the leadership of Vladimir Putin, signed in Yalta in 1999, Kiev handed over to Moscow eight Tu-160 heavy bombers and three Tu-95MS, as well as 575 Kh-55 cruise missiles.

In turn, Russia compensated Ukraine’s debt for Russian gas for 275 million hryvnias.

Three such missiles that Ukrainian air defense shot down in January, May and April 2023 in Kyiv and in the region are on the list transferred to Moscow in 1999.

One of these missiles hit an apartment building in the capital of Ukraine at the end of 2022, killing a woman. Another rocket, which Kyiv also gave to Moscow, hit a house in the Kiev region, injuring a child.

