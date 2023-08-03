Reuters: Russian army recruitment ads appear online in Kazakhstan

4:11 pm, August 3, 2023Source: MeduzaResidents of Kazakhstan have noticed Russian army recruitment ads appearing online, writes Reuters.

The ads offer those who sign a contract with the Russian army an immediate payment of $5300, a monthly payment of at least 190,000 rubles ($2018), and extra benefits that were not disclosed.Reuters notes that the ads specifically target residents of Kazakhstan.

The ad included flags of both Russia and Kazakhstan, with a slogan that said “Shoulder to shoulder.”According to the criminal code of Kazakhstan, citizens can face between five and nine years in prison for participating in foreign armed conflicts.

