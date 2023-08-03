Poland deploys attack helicopters to border with Belarus

Poland has deployed attack helicopters to the border in Podlaskie Voivodeship following a provocation by Belarusian helicopters, and they will be on full alert based in two locations.



Source: European Pravda with reference to TVP



Details: At a briefing by Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak and General Marek Sokołowski, it was announced that Poland had moved combat helicopters from the 1st Air Force Brigade and the 25th Air Cavalry Brigade to Podlaskie Voivodeship, near the border with Belarus.



General Sokołowski said that they will be on full alert, based in two locations.

© 2023 Ukrainska Pravda

Like this: Like Loading...