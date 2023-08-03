“It’s okay”: Putin ordered officials to drive “Moskvich” and “Lada” (video)

Marta Gichko14:26, 08/03/232 minutes.6145

The dictator stressed that state departments would no longer purchase foreign cars.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has figured out how to popularize the Russian auto industry. He decided to start with officials and ordered all of them to drive Russian cars, that is, “Moskvich” and “Lada”.

According to the Telegram channel Shot , the dictator said this during one of the meetings. In particular, Putin announced that he ordered to cancel the purchase of imported cars for officials.

“All officials of the country should drive domestic cars.

Somewhere it will be more modest than before, but that’s okay.

On the contrary, it’s good. All our bureaucrats must understand that we must strive to develop domestic brands, cars and other products,” – said Putin.

At the same time, he said that there should also be imports, but such “basic things” as a car should be domestic. Putin figured out how to popularize the Russian auto industry

