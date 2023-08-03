In Ukraine’s south, fire pressure on Russian forces slows down their logistics, forcing enemy to lose ground – military spox

03.08.2023

On the Southern Front, the Russian invasion forces are losing their artillery fire advantage as their ammunition stocks keep getting hit, which leads to them also losing ground.

That’s according to the spokesperson for Operational Command South, Natalia Humeniuk, who spoke at the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

“The initiative on the Southern Front is moving very slowly, but very confidently toward our side,” Humeniuk said, adding that the destruction of ammunition depots leads to the fact that the enemy starts losing in terms of munitions quantity and also starts losing its territorial position “because we knock them out of the line where they are trying to deploy.”

She noted that Ukraine needs to clear about 30 kilometers from the left bank of the Dnipro so that the Russian military cannot attack the peaceful city of Kherson.

Humeniuk emphasized that the powerful performance of Ukraine’s forces is being complicated by the fact that the enemy continues to “hide” behind locals. In the temporarily occupied territories, a lot of Ukrainians remain as they have nowhere to go as the Russians denied them an opportunity to evacuate precisely so that they serve as human shields.

She hinted at further intensification of fire pressure, which will “definitely bear fruit.”

In addition, Humenyuk informed that the damage to the bridges in the temporarily occupied territories led to the slowdown and complication of the enemy’s logistics. That is, it continues, but it continues extremely slowly, which does not correspond to the pace of development of combat events.

According to the spokesperson, the Russian military is getting what they intended to receive, but with a several-day delay, so Ukraine now has a certain advantage in being able to purge Russian stocks in those few days so that they have nothing to operate with.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing in the south and holding off enemy attacks in four directions.

