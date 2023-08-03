A step towards the collapse of Russia: the distribution of weapons to the “terodefense” will destroy Putin – journalist (video)

Anastasia Pechenyuk19:12, 08/03/233 min.154

Arming “territorial defense” is an absolutely suicidal move for the regime, Latynina says.

In the Belgorod and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation began to massively distribute weapons. The move would be disastrous for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, journalist Yulia Latynina said.

“When Putin arms the territorial defense in Belgorod, this leads to very big thoughts.

It seems to me that this is an absolutely suicidal step for the regime. Doesn’t he think that masses of other formations in other regions will continue to be armed, say? , which can be much more prone to falling …

He is apparently afraid to announce a general mobilization, but at the same time he is not afraid to distribute weapons to anyone, whoever wants. And this means that he is ready to turn Belgorod, relatively speaking, into the next Donbass, where everything will be squeezed out, just to maintain his power. But will he be able to maintain his power in such a situation, or vice versa …

This is a completely real step towards the collapse of Russia, “says Latynina.

The journalist emphasizes that by arming the defense system, she is probably trying to avoid the need to send Wagner PMC or Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s troops to the border in an attempt to repel the attacks of Russian volunteers fighting on the side of Ukraine (in particular, the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer corps”).

