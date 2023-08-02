Zelensky instructed Ukrainian diplomats around the world to look for air defense: what the Armed Forces need

Evgenia Sokolenko22:00, 02.08.232 min.63

According to him, even old S-300s will do.

President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed Ukrainian diplomats to focus on finding more weapons, in particular air defense systems for Ukraine .

Speaking at a meeting with the heads of Ukraine’s foreign diplomatic institutions, he said that Ukraine was now receiving “more weapons than anyone could have predicted” at the start of a full-scale invasion. Despite this, this is still less than is necessary for superiority over the Russian occupiers.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized the importance of strengthening the air defense. According to Zelensky, we need all the air defense systems we can get, even the old S-300s.

“Ukraine must be protected from Russian terror. This is indeed a very difficult task. But the joining of each new state to the defense coalitions created by us simplifies the implementation of this fundamental task.

The coalition of “Patriots” and “Nasams”, “Samp-T” and “Iris” – every system that is effective and should become available… Even the S-300… Today is a war, today everything is important,” the president said.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized the need to continue working with partner states, and above all with the United States, to obtain long-range weapons.

“The day must come when the ATACMS will work just as well for all of us, for our soldiers, as Javelins or Hymars,” Zelensky concluded.

Air defense for Ukraine

Previously, the OP stated that Ukraine needs 10-12 Patriot complexes or similar systems to cover the entire territory of the country.It recently became known that Ukraine will receive two more modern Skynex short-range air defense systems from Germany by the end of the year .

Raytheon Technologies plans to manufacture five more batteries of the Patriot air defense system for Ukraine by the end of 2024.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...