US ambassador to Ukraine condemns attacks

Just now:

The US ambassador to Ukraine condemns the repeated attacks on its grain and port infrastructure.

On social media, Bridget Brink wrote: “Homes. Ports. Grain silos. Historic buildings. Men. Women. Children. Round-the-clock and intensifying Russian strikes on Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kherson make it clear once again Russia has no desire for peace, no thought for civilian safety, and no regard for people around the world who rely on food from Ukraine.”

