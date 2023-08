08/02/2023

Two Russian officers in occupied Mariupol have died after being poisoned by Ukrainian partisans, Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of the city, reported on Telegram on Wednesday, August 2.

https://english.nv.ua/nation/ukrainian-partisans-take-out-two-russian-officers-injure-17-in-poisoned-food-attack-in-mariupol-50343317.html

